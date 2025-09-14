Aubrey ends wild Prescott-Wilson duel with FG as time expires in OT as Cowboys top Giants 40-37

ARLINGTON, Texas — (AP) — Brandon Aubrey kicked a 46-yard field goal on the final play of overtime after a tying 64-yarder to end regulation, and the Dallas Cowboys beat the New York Giants 40-37 in a thrilling duel between star quarterbacks Dak Prescott and Russell Wilson on Sunday.

The Cowboys extended their winning streak against the NFC East rivals to nine games — the longest active streak in the NFL among division opponents — and Prescott beat the Giants for the 14th consecutive time since losing both starts against them as a rookie in 2016.

Overtime was on the verge of going scoreless after the teams combined for five go-ahead TDs in the final 12 minutes of the fourth quarter.

That included a go-ahead TD apiece for Prescott and Wilson in the final minute before Prescott got the Cowboys just far enough for Aubrey's tying kick on the last play of regulation.

Wilson, who threw for 450 yards and three touchdowns, connected with Malik Nabors on a 48-yard TD for a 37-34 New York lead with 25 seconds remaining after Prescott threw a 6-yarder to George Pickens with 52 seconds to go.

The Giants just needed a field goal to win when Wilson threw an ill-advised deep ball with pressure, and Donovan Wilson intercepted at the Dallas 30 with 2 minutes left in OT. Prescott put Aubrey in chip-shot range with a 14-yard scramble.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.