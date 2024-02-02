Austin Reaves hits 7 3-pointers, Lakers stun Celtics 114-105 without LeBron James, Anthony Davis

BOSTON — (AP) — Austin Reaves scored a season-high 32 points and hit a career-high seven 3-pointers to help a Los Angeles Lakers team missing LeBron James and Anthony Davis stun the Boston Celtics 114-105 on Thursday night.

James sat out because of a left ankle injury and Davis was sidelined by an Achilles tendon issue and left hip spasms.

Reaves was 7 of 10 from beyond the arc. He also was fouled on one of the misses and made all three free throws. The Lakers hit 19 of 36 3-pointers, holding off the NBA-leading Celtics to end a two-game losing streak.

D’Angelo Russell added 16 points, 14 assists and eight rebounds for the Lakers. Jaxon Hayes had 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Jayson Tatum scored 23 points for the Celtics, who had 15 turnovers. Boston has lost three of its last five at home since starting the season 20-0 in TD Garden.

Boston never got closer than seven points in the fourth quarter.

Lakers big man Jarred Vanderbilt had 10 points, seven rebounds and three steals in 16 minutes. But he limped off the floor in the final minute of the first half as he tried to turn up court following a strip of Tatum. He sat out the rest of the game with what the team said was right foot soreness.

Much of the anticipation for the nationally televised meeting between the longtime rivals was tempered hours before tipoff after James and Davis were ruled out.

It didn’t stop the young Lakers lineup of Russell, Reaves, Taurean Prince. Vanderbilt and Hayes from taking an early 11-point lead, powered by an 11-point first quarter by Reaves. The young Lakers crew made 13 first-half 3s, helping them take a 60-46 lead.

The Celtics came alive with a 12-2 run in the third quarter that included four straight 3s to cut it to 77-71. Tatum brought the crowd to its feet during the surge after he dove onto the floor to tie up Rui Hachimura to force a jump ball.

Thursday marked the first time this season both James and Davis have sat out the same game for Los Angeles as it tries to improve its standing in a tight Western Conference playoff race. The Lakers began the day in ninth place.

Coach Darvin Ham said before the game that the injuries are things both players have dealt with throughout the season. It is unclear how long either will be sidelined. James has played 44 of of 49 games this season. Davis has appeared in 46 games.

