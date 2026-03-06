Australia beats the Czech Republic 5-1 to stay undefeated in the World Baseball Classic

Australia defeated the Czech Republic 5-1 on Friday behind a three-run homer from Chicago White Sox infielder Curtis Mead to remain unbeaten in Pool C in the World Baseball Classic.

Australia is lining up among the favorites from Tokyo to reach the quarterfinals along with home team Japan. Japan is the defending champion and many expect a final in Miami on March 17 against the United States.

Mead's homer in the third put Australia up 3-1 after the Czechs failed to convert a double play early in the inning that eventually gave Mead a chance to bat. Australia added two runs in the ninth, including a solo home run by Alex Hall.

The Czechs took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second on a sacrifice fly by Vojtech Mensik.

Josh Hendrickson was the winning pitcher and Tomas Ondra got the loss.

Australia improved to 2-0 in Pool C and the Czechs fell to 0-2. Australia reached the quarterfinals three years ago in the last WBC but lost to Cuba 4-3.

The Australians have several players with MLB organizations including Mead. There's also Travis Bazzana, the first pick in the 2024 MLB amateur draft taken by the Cleveland Guardians.

Japan and its superstar Shohei Ohtani play their first game in the WBC later Friday facing Taiwan. Taiwan lost to Australia 3-0 in its opener on Thursday.

