Authorities say over 100,000 at pro-Palestinian protests which forced early end to Spanish Vuelta

MADRID — (AP) — Spanish authorities say more than 100,000 people took part in the latest pro-Palestinian protests that interrupted the final stage of the Spanish Vuelta and forced organizers to cut short the Grand Tour event on Sunday, capping a campaign of disruptions.

The central government’s representative for the Madrid region said that authorities estimated more than 100,000 people joined Sunday’s protests. The number could not be independently verified.

Fran Martín Aguirre added that two people were detained by police.

Visma-Lease a Bike rider Jonas Vingegaard was confirmed as the overall winner of the three-week cycling race.

There were clashes between police and protesters near the route finale in Madrid. Some protesters carrying anti-Israel banners partly blocked the road and forced riders to stop.

There was no stage winner and the podium ceremony was called off because of security concerns. Organizers said the final stage “ended early to ensure the safety of the riders.”

“Due to the protests in Madrid, the race ended earlier than planned and there will be no podium ceremony,” race officials said.

There were about 50 kilometers (31 miles) left on the 21st stage that was a mostly ceremonial ride into Madrid.

Vingegaard had extended his overall lead over João Almeida on Saturday with a lead of 1 minute, 16 seconds over Almeida.

It was Vingegaard’s third Grand Tour title, adding to his pair of Tour de France titles won in 2022 and 2023.

Police escort

The protesters threw barriers onto the road on a finishing circuit in the Spanish capital. Riders had been expected to do nine laps on the circuit.

Several hundred protesters stayed on the road where the race was supposed to pass by. Anti-Israel banners were also hung from nearby buildings. The protests continued well into the evening in Madrid, most of them peaceful.

Earlier, protesters threw objects at police and officers used teargas to try to disperse the crowds. Spanish media reported that authorities said 20 people were injured and at least two people were detained.

The race had resumed briefly Sunday after riders were originally told by race organizers to stop because of the protests, but they eventually had to stop again as authorities and organizers discussed the situation.

Police escorted the riders as they left the track.

Protesters carrying Palestine flags jeered when the teams’ support cars passed by them along the route.

Police in riot gear had confronted protesters at different points along the route. More than 1,500 police officers had been deployed ahead of the last stage.

There had been no major incidents as the riders set off on the 103.6-kilometer (64.3-mile) final stage starting in nearby Alalpardo.

Spanish media said tens of thousands of protesters participated. Some 50,000 fans had been expected in the Spanish capital.

Diplomatic battleground

The Grand Tour event turned into a diplomatic battleground and was largely disrupted by protesters against the presence of Israeli-owned team Premier Tech, which earlier in the race removed the team name from its uniforms.

Israel Premier Tech rider Matthew Riccitello finished fifth overall and ended with the white jersey for best youngest finisher overall.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez joined Ireland and Norway in recognizing a Palestinian state last year, and Spain became the first European country to ask a U.N. court for permission to join South Africa's case accusing Israel of genocide. Before the protests on Sunday, he called for respect for the athletes but expressed his admiration for those mobilizing for such causes.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar later Sunday on X criticized Sánchez for what he said was encouragement for the protesters.

Madrid mayor José Luis Martínez-Almeida also criticized Sánchez and called Sunday a sad day for the Spanish capital.

Israel strongly denies accusations of genocide in Gaza and has defended its military actions, which were launched in response to Hamas’ deadly attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. That attack killed around 1,200 people, while Israel’s offensive has killed at least 64,871 people in the Gaza Strip, according to the territory’s health ministry.

Seven of the last 11 days of racing were either cut short or interrupted, with more than 20 people detained by police. During one stage, a protester carrying a Palestine flag tried to run on to the road ahead of riders, causing two of them to crash. They continued but one of them had to eventually pull out of the race.

The route of the final stage was cut short by 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) over traffic concerns.

Previous stages were altered because of safety concerns over the protests.

Authorities had said the heavy police presence would be deployed for the finale in Madrid to add to the 130 officers already traveling with the race. Military-type trucks, officers in riot gear and horse-riding police were seen near the route in Madrid.

