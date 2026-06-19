Azzi Fudd joins globe-trotting Project B, chasing her dream of playing abroad

Azzi Fudd, the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft this past April, will play in Project B this offseason, she announced on social media Friday.

The Dallas Wings rookie joins No. 3 pick Awa Fam as part of the new 5-on-5 league that will play all over the world from November to April.

So far about a dozen players have said they'll be playing in Project B, headlined by Nneka Ogwumike, Alyssa Thomas, Jonquel Jones, Jewell Loyd and Kelsey Mitchell. Many young players from around the world are expected to play in the league as well.

Project B will feature six teams with 11 players and compete in seven two-week tournaments across the globe in Europe, Asia and the Americas.

Valencia, Spain, and Tokyo have already been announced as two of the cities that will host the new league. Tokyo will have games from March 25-April 4.

Host Broadcast Services, the broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup, will be the league’s production partner. They plan to stream all games.

Project B will have 66 players divided into six teams. According to the organization, women’s players will receive larger salaries than those currently offered by the WNBA. Fudd is making $500,000 as the No. 1 pick. The former UConn star had an NIL deal with Unrivaled, but that was only for college.

Fudd is averaging 12.7 points while shooting 50.7% from the field.

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