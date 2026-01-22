Baltimore Ravens tab Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter as new head coach

BALTIMORE — Jesse Minter is the new head coach of the Baltimore Ravens.

The club hired the Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator on Thursday. Minter replaces John Harbaugh, who was fired earlier this month after 18 years when the Ravens failed to make the playoffs.

The 42-year-old Minter was one of the hottest names on the market. He interviewed virtually with several teams — including the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are also looking for a coach after Mike Tomlin stepped down last week — before landing in Baltimore, where his job will be to help two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson take the next step in a career that’s been consistently snakebit in the postseason.

Minter has been with the Chargers for two seasons after two years as defensive coordinator at the University of Michigan.

Minter’s partnership with Jim Harbaugh at both stops ended with him building a resume so solid it put him in position to replace Harbaugh’s older brother.

The Bolts were fifth in the league in total defense this season, allowing 285.2 yards per game. They allowed a league-low 17.7 points per game in 2024. The Wolverines led the nation in total defense in 2023 en route to winning the College Football Playoff national championship.

Minter also spent four seasons at Baltimore (2017-20), rising from a defensive assistant to defensive backs coach his final year. He also interviewed for the head coach openings in Atlanta and Miami earlier this week. Las Vegas, Pittsburgh and Tennessee have also requested interviews.

