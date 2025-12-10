Barcelona and Lyon top Women's Champions League standings, Chelsea routs Roma

Ewa Pajor put Barcelona on course for a 3-1 win against Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday and moved within sight of Sam Kerr's scoring record.

Pajor’s opening goal in the 29th minute at Estadi Johan Cruyff was her 15th in 16 appearances in the group or league phase of European club soccer's top competition. According to UEFA, only Chelsea striker Kerr has more at this stage of the Champions League, with 16 goals.

“For me it was most important that today we won,” Pajor said after a victory that keeps Barcelona top of the standings with one game to go.

Barcelona was already guaranteed a place in the playoffs at least and is ahead of Lyon on goal difference.

Chandra Davidson equalized for Benfica just after halftime, but two goals in the space of four minutes effectively sealed the win for Barcelona.

Christy Ucheibe scored an own goal in the 54th and that was followed by another from Alexia Putellas.

Twelve teams advance from the league phase, with the top four qualifying directly for the quarterfinals. The other eight teams advance to the playoffs.

Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Manchester United, Lyon, Real Madrid, and Wolfsburg have also qualified for the quarterfinals or playoffs.

Dumornay double

Melchie Dumornay scored twice in Lyon's 3-0 win at Manchester United. She now has eight goals in her last nine Champions League games.

Tabitha Chawinga headed Lyon in front in the 12th and Dumornay scored in the 81st and 90th to keep the French giant neck and neck with Barcelona.

Chelsea hit six

Chelsea routed Roma 6-0 at Stamford Bridge with six different scorers.

Roma got off to a bad start when Valentina Bergamaschi scored an own goal in the 13th and trailed 3-0 by halftime. Chelsea got another three after the break with Lucy Bronze rounding off the scoring in the 86th.

Fiamma Benitez struck in the 88th to secure a 2-2 draw for Atletico Madrid against Bayern Munich after Pernille Harder's double had looked like leading the Germans to victory.

Shooting from just outside the area, Fiamma's effort clipped the bar on the way into the back of the net.

A penalty in the 81st by Lorena Azzaro sealed a 1-0 win for Paris FC at Valerenga, which had to play the second half with 10 players after Karina Saevik was sent off.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.