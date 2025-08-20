Bat made famous in New Jersey Little Leaguer's celebratory flip is put up for auction as benefit

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — The Little League ballplayer who was suspended for a bat flip as he celebrated a home run is putting the famous bat up for auction.

Marco Rocco, the 12-year-old from Haddonfield, New Jersey, whose family went to court to get a bat-flip suspension lifted, is turning the case into a fundraising event for his Little League.

Ken Goldin, whose son played on Rocco's Little League team, stood beside Rocco as he announced the auction on Instagram on Tuesday. Goldin said all the proceeds from the auction will benefit Haddonfield Little League. The bat was signed by Rocco.

Rocco's bat flip led to a legal fight last month. He was ejected after he flipped his bat in dramatic fashion as he celebrated a home run in the final of the Little League sectional tournament.

Rocco faced a suspension from his first state tournament game for the ejection and the bat flip until his father took Little League to court and won an emergency temporary restraining order that allowed Marco to play in the New Jersey state tournament.

