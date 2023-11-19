Beck throws for 298 yards, 3 TDs to lead No. 1 Georgia over No. 21 Tennessee 38-10

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Carson Beck threw for 298 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 1 Georgia to a 38-10 win over No. 21 Tennessee on Saturday night.

Dillon Bell caught five passes for 90 yards and a touchdown, and also threw an 18-yard TD pass to Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint for the Bulldogs (10-0, 8-0 Southeastern Conference). Rosemy-Jacksaint caught seven passes for 91 yards and two TDs.

Georgia became the first team to go unbeaten in the SEC three years in a row since the league went to an eight-game schedule in 1992.

Jaylen Wright broke through the middle of the line and went 75 yards for a touchdown on the Volunteers' (7-4, 3-4) first snap of the game. He finished with 90 yards rushing.

Georgia was impressive on third down, converting on 9 of 12 tries before the Bulldogs began killing the clock, Meanwhile, Tennessee struggled, going 2 for 11.

Beck was efficient in the first half. He completed 17 of 20 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Bulldogs to a 24-10 lead.

Tennessee gained 75 rushing yards on the first snap and had 37 the rest of the half.

When Wright went 75 yards for a touchdown on the team's first snap, Tennessee made it six straight games when Georgia opponents have scored on their opening drive. ... Tennessee royalty made an appearance after the first quarter — icon Dolly Parton was escorted onto the field by Vols legend Peyton Manning. She sang “Rocky Top” with the band as the players from both teams looked on. ... Georgia RG Tate Ratledge sustained an apparent knee injury in the second quarter.

Georgia: Taking the momentum from Saturday’s win into the regular-season finale should set the Bulldogs up for their SEC Championship Game battle with Alabama.

Tennessee: This marks the second straight year the Vols have limped through the end of the season. Last year, it was a stunning upset loss to South Carolina that ended their dreams of a berth in the College Football Playoffs. This year, back-to-back losses to Missouri and Georgia have relegated Tennessee to consideration for a lower-tier bowl game.

Georgia: The Bulldogs have maintained their stranglehold on the top spot in the AP poll, as well as the CFP poll.

Tennessee: After having been listed among the Top 25 all season, a fourth loss will likely knock the Vols out of that poll for the season finale.

Georgia: The Bulldogs will close out the regular season at Georgia Tech on Saturday.

Tennessee: Vanderbilt will pay a visit to Rocky Top on Saturday.

