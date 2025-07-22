Bengals' Trey Hendrickson does not report to training camp amid contract dispute

CINCINNATI — (AP) — All-Pro defensive end Trey Hendrickson will not be with the Cincinnati Bengals for the start of training camp.

As Bengals veterans reported on Tuesday, Hendrickson posted on his Instagram reel that he is in Florida.

Hendrickson is seeking a long-term extension with an amount of guaranteed money that matches what the league’s top pass rushers are earning. He is scheduled to earn $15.8 million in base salary this season and has a cap number of $18.7 million.

He did not attend last month’s mandatory minicamp, but did make an appearance during an offseason workout in May to vent his frustrations about negotiations.

“I’m not looking to offend Trey by saying something, and I’m not looking to try to justify where we are. I think we’re in a good spot,” owner Mike Brown said on Monday. “I hope this thing comes together soon, and I’m just going to leave it at that. You guys can say what you want. I’m not going to say very much until it gets done, and then I’m just going to say we’re glad to have him.”

Hendrickson led the league with 17 1/2 sacks last season. His 57 sacks since joining the Bengals in 2021 are third most in the league over the past four seasons.

Hendrickson’s frustration has continued to mount since the Bengals signed wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to lucrative extensions in March.

Chase’s $161 million contract made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL at the time, and Higgins’ $115 million deal made him one of the league’s top 10 highest-paid receivers.

“We get to this point in the year, and there’s always Chase to sign, or there’s Joe Burrow to sign, this year Hendrickson to sign. There seems to be somebody, and that’s alright, that’s how the system works. We try to get it done, and we’re still in there trying,” Brown said.

Hendrickson is a valuable piece to a defense looking to improve with Al Golden in his first season as coordinator. The Bengals (9-8 last season) finished 25th in the league in total defense (348.3 yards allowed per game) and lost four games last season in which they scored at least 30 points.

The Bengals are also missing first-round pick Shemar Stewart as the two sides are deadlocked over contract language that could void future guarantees if there are any off-field incidents.

The defensive end, the 17th overall pick in April's draft, is the only first-round pick who hasn’t signed.

