Big brew: Texas Rangers and Bud set a world record with a 12-foot tall, 600-gallon beer

ARLINGTON, Texas — That was quite a big brew outside the home ballpark of the Texas Rangers for America's 250th birthday.

The Rangers partnered with Budweiser on Saturday to set a Guinness World Record for the largest-ever glass of beer. A 12-foot tall, 600-gallon glass beer stein was filled in a plaza outside Globe Life Field before the team's July 4 game against Detroit.

It took nearly two hours to fill the stein before the new record was certified by a Guinness adjudicator who was present for the record.

That broke the previous world record of 550 gallons that was set in 2014 by by Stod Fold Brewing Company, which is based in Halifax in the United Kingdom. That total had significance to that year's Tour de France bicycle race.

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