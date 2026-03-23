Booker's March Madness moment is career high 40 as No. 1 Texas rolls over Oregon 100-58 to Sweet 16

AUSTIN, Texas — Madison Booker scored a career-high 40 points in a dazzling display of shot making and No. 1 Texas rolled past No. 8 Oregon 100-58 Sunday in the second round of the women's NCAA Tournament, sending the Longhorns back to the Sweet 16 for the third consecutive year.

The Longhorns' three-time All-American was dominant from the opening tip as she created shots from all over the floor. She scored 19 in the first half, and her 3-point play early in the third quarter, when she muscled through and over three defenders for a layup, sparked a 19-4 run that turned the game into a rout.

Booker set a school record for points in an NCAA Tournament game, topping the previous mark of 32 set by Clarissa Davis in 1986 and Heather Schreiber in 2003. She also had eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and no turnovers.

“I’ve never seen that. I'd like to see it again,” Texas senior guard Rori Harmon said. “I saw the look in her eyes when she came in. I saw something special coming today.”

Booker's previous high was 31, set just a few weeks ago against Mississippi in the Southeastern Conference tournament.

“Coach (Vic) Schaefer has pushed me into taking a big role, being aggressive on the offensive end,” Booker said.

Despite her all-around talent, or because of it, Schaefer said he sometimes has to push Booker into taking more shots instead of making the extra pass to a teammate.

“She's a generational talent,” Schaefer said. “I want her to hunt to go get a bucket.”

Texas (33-3) ran its home win streak to 44. A No. 1 seed for the third year in a row, the Longhorns now head to Fort Worth in a bid to return to the Final Four for the second consecutive season. They will play the winner of Monday's matchup between No. 4 West Virginia (28-6) and No. 5 Kentucky (24-10).

Katie Fiso scored 16 points to lead Oregon (23-13), which last made the Sweet 16 in 2021.

The Ducks simply had no answer for the big, strong and versatile Booker, and her shot-making and ball handling against any defender, or two, they threw at her.

Oregon kept up for a while with 9-of-11 shooting in the first quarter. Booker, meanwhile was doing just about anything she want from short, middle and long range. Texas pushed the lead to 44-29 in the second on Aaliyah Crumps’ 3-pointer from the left wing.

Oregon was still within 11 points at halftime. Booker led the Longhorns out of the break with the third quarter burst that quickly settled the outcome. Texas outscored Oregon 28-8 in the quarter.

“They made us play on our heels most of the game,” Oregon coach Kelly Graves said. “There’s nothing (Booker) can’t do. We just don’t have anybody physically that can match up with her.”

Long range Texas

The Longhorns aren't normally a 3-point shooting team. They were Sunday as five players hit from long range.

“There’s nothing that they lack. We thought one of their weaknesses was a 3-point shooting and they go 8 for 12. They just keep coming at you,” Graves said.

Harmon's home farewell

She fifth-year senior whose career included a major knee injury two seasons ago,got a standing ovation from the crowd when she came out of her final home game in the final two minutes. Harmon finished with nine points, six assists and five steals.

She is the only player in Division I history with more than 1,500 points, 900 assists, 600 rebounds and 350 steals. Her 952 assists rank 10th in NCAA history.

Up next

The Longhorns will face either an SEC rival in Kentucky, or an old one from their previous conference, the Big 12, in West Virginia.

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