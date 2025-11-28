Boozer family celebrates Thanksgiving with Duke win at United Center

CHICAGO — Cameron and Cayden Boozer spent their Thanksgiving in a very familiar place, with their father, Carlos, taking in every moment.

The twin brothers played at one of their dad's former homes when No. 4 Duke knocked off No. 22 Arkansas 80-71 at the United Center on Thursday night. Carlos Boozer spent four of his 13 NBA seasons with the Chicago Bulls.

“I have a lot of memories being here,” Cameron Boozer said. "Being in the family room, dunking on the mini-hoop. You know, I had more bounce back then.

“But, I mean, we walked to the arena. It's huge. It's just great vibes in here. A lot of aura.”

Coming out of Florida, the Boozer brothers were part of another stellar recruiting class for Duke coach Jon Scheyer. While Cayden is still getting used to college ball, Cameron has made a smooth adjustment to life with the Blue Devils.

Cameron Boozer had 35 points and nine rebounds against the Razorbacks, stepping up whenever the Blue Devils needed a big play. He went 13 of 18 from the field and 7 for 11 at the foul line.

“Cameron was, you know, he was a beast,” Arkansas coach John Calipari said.

Boozer began to assert himself in the final minutes of the first half. He lifted Duke to a 32-22 lead when he capped a 10-0 run with a 3-pointer with 5:11 left, prompting Carlos to leave his seat to clap and pump his right arm in celebration.

After the Razorbacks moved in front in the second half, Cameron Boozer rallied the Blue Devils. He converted a tying three-point play with 6:13 left. He made a jumper and two foul shots to make it 77-69 with 1:06 to go.

“I thought that was a key moment for our team, just to learn how to win some games like that,” Scheyer said. “And that was the first time being put in that situation, and Cam throughout, you know what he did, he just put us on his back. Thirty-five and nine. You know, seven fouls drawn, just passing, doing everything.”

Boozer is averaging a team-high 22.9 points and 9.8 rebounds during Duke's 8-0 start. He also has a team-best 31 assists while committing 10 turnovers.

Cayden Boozer was scoreless while playing a little over eight minutes against the Razorbacks. He is second on the Blue Devils with 28 assists.

Asked about the best advice he had received from his dad, who also played his college ball at Duke, Cameron Boozer said it was focused on enjoying his time with the team.

“You know, it can go by quickly and, you’re only here for so long,” Cameron Boozer said. “So, being here with my guys, enjoying days like this, Thanksgiving, playing a big game. ... Just having fun with it.”

