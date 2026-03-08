Boozer, No. 1 Duke take over after halftime to beat 17th-ranked rival North Carolina 76-61

DURHAM, N.C. — Cameron Boozer had 26 points, 15 rebounds and five assists to help No. 1 Duke beat No. 17 North Carolina 76-61 on Saturday night in a rivalry rematch.

Maliq Brown added 15 points as Duke led by a single possession early after halftime before taking over with 16 unanswered points in what ballooned to a 24-2 surge.

The Blue Devils (29-2, 17-1) completed a second straight one-loss run through ACC regular-season play, this one coming a month after losing at North Carolina on Seth Trimble's last-second 3-pointer. Duke has won eight straight, including a neutral-court victory over then-No. 1 Michigan and a romp against No. 13 Virginia.

The loss capped a rough 24 hours for the Tar Heels (24-7, 12-6). They appeared on the verge of getting star Caleb Wilson back from a fractured left hand just in time for March Madness — and maybe this game — only for him to suffer a season-ending broken right thumb during a non-contact drill Thursday.

The freshman was on the bench with his right thumb wrapped in a black brace as North Carolina fell to 5-2 without him.

Derek Dixon had 17 points for North Carolina, which trailed just 47-44 on Trimble's drive with 16:45 left before Duke made its decisive push. The Tar Heels went six minutes without a point and managed one basket over more than 10 minutes as Duke blew the game open.

Duke played without starting big man Patrick Ngongba II, who sported a boot on his right foot after halftime after going without one before. Then starting point guard Caleb Foster came up hobbled with 4:51 left before halftime and checked out, grabbing at his right foot before leaving the bench area. He returned in the second half wearing a boot of his own on his right foot.

Up next

North Carolina: The Tar Heels have a double-round bye to Thursday's quarterfinals at the ACC Tournament in Charlotte, holding the No. 4 seed.

Duke: The Blue Devils play in Thursday's ACC Tournament quarterfinals.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.