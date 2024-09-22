Boston's Triston Casas hits 3 home runs in 1st 3 at-bats vs Twins

BOSTON — (AP) — Boston’s Triston Casas homered in his first three at-bats on Sunday in the opener of a split doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins.

The 24-year-old Casas has driven in seven runs. The Red Sox lead the Twins 8-1 in the seventh inning.

The record for homers in a game is four, and its been done 18 times in MLB history.

The last player to hit four in a game was J.D. Martinez, on Sept. 4, 2017, when he was playing for Arizona against the Los Angeles Dodgers. No AL player has done it since Josh Hamilton, playing for Texas, did it against the Baltimore Orioles May 8, 2012.

With the crowd cheering, he bounced to first in his fourth at-bat, ending the sixth inning.

Casas’ first came with two runners on off a first-pitch fastball from Pablo López in the opening inning. It sailed an estimated 400 feet, landing in the seats behind Boston’s bullpen.

His second — also off López — was an opposite field drive into the Green Monster seats in the third, also with two runners on that made it 6-0. It marked the second two-homer game of his career, the other came July 22nd of last season.

The third was on the first pitch from reliever Brent Headrick leading off the fifth inning and gave the Red Sox an 8-1 lead.

