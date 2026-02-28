Bournemouth draws 1-1 with Sunderland to stretch unbeaten Premier League run to 8 games

Bournemouth stretched its unbeaten run in the Premier League to eight games by fighting back to draw 1-1 with Sunderland on Saturday thanks to an equalizer by substitute Evanilson.

The Brazilian striker converted Marcus Tavernier’s cross with his shoulder in the 63rd minute to cancel out Eliezer Mayenda's opener for Sunderland.

Bournemouth is making a late run for European qualification and is six points behind Chelsea in fifth place, which could secure a place in the Champions League.

There are four more games on Saturday, including Liverpool hosting West Ham before second place Manchester City visits Leeds.

