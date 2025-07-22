Bradley Beal's unexpected gift to Chris Paul: A number with meaning

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Chris Paul will be wearing his No. 3 jersey in his return to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Newly acquired Bradley Beal has agreed to give Paul the number that Beal has worn his entire NBA career, according to Lawrence Frank, president of basketball operations.

“Once Brad heard it's a possibility Chris was coming he said, ‘I want to give him my number,’ and I don’t even think Chris knows this yet,” Frank said Tuesday on a teleconference call. “It’s awesome that Brad made such a great gesture like that.”

Frank said Beal understands what the jersey number means to Paul, who is widely known by his nickname “CP3.”

Paul played last season in San Antonio and forward Keldon Johnson gave up wearing No. 3 so Paul could have it. Paul has worn the number since he entered the NBA in 2005.

Beal has yet to decide what number he'll wear for the upcoming season, Frank said.

Paul, a free agent, signed with the Clippers for what is expected to be his 21st and final NBA season, citing a desire to return to Los Angeles where his family lives. He played 82 games for the Spurs, but will come off the bench for the Clippers.

“Chris was the best guy for the job as long as we all understand what the role is," Frank said. “There will be nights Chris plays a lot and there will be nights he does not.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/nba

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.