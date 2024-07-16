Brandon Aiyuk requests trade from 49ers, AP source says

Brandon Aiyuk has requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers because the two sides haven't made progress on a new contract, a person familiar with the star wide receiver's decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because contract discussions are private. NFL Network first reported Aiyuk’s request for a trade.

Aiyuk is scheduled to make $14.1 million this season in the final year of his rookie contract. The 2020 first-round pick was a second-team All-Pro last season when he had 75 catches for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns.

The 49ers dealt with a trade request from another star wideout, Deebo Samuel, in 2022. Samuel ended up getting a $71.5 million, three-year deal with $58.1 million guaranteed.

Aiyuk has thrived in San Francisco’s offense since Brock Purdy became the starting quarterback. He has eight 100-yard receiving games in 26 games catching passes from Purdy. Aiyuk had three 100-yard receiving games in 45 games with other QBs.

The NFC champions selected wide receiver Ricky Pearsall from Florida with the 31st pick in the draft.

