Braves announce BravesVision will be the new local TV home for more than 140 games in 2026 season

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves on Tuesday announced BravesVision as their local television home, beginning with the 2026 season.

The Braves will oversee the production, sales, marketing and distribution of the telecasts of more than 140 games this season. The Braves chose to control the BravesVision plan instead of having the telecasts produced by Major League Baseball.

On Feb. 2, the Cincinnati Reds, Kansas City Royals, Miami Marlins, Milwaukee Brewers, St. Louis Cardinals and Tampa Bay Rays announced their local television broadcasts will be produced and distributed this season by MLB. Those six teams, as well as the Braves, Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Angels, terminated their deals after the Main Street Sports Group, which operates the regional FanDuel Sports Network stations, did not make scheduled rights payments.

MLB will produce broadcasts for 14 teams this season. MLB also is distributing Braves and Angels direct to consumers on braves.tv and angels.tv.

The Braves said they are finalizing deals to partner with cable, satellite and streaming services. The BravesVision telecasts will be available on MLB's streaming platform.

Braves president and CEO Derek Schiller said bringing the telecasts “back under the control of our organization” will be welcomed by fans who once watched the team on TBS.

“Generations of Braves fans were raised watching games on a network that shared ownership with the baseball team," Schiller said in a statement released by the team. "With BravesVision, we believe that we can present Braves baseball in new and innovative ways allowing us to expand and elevate our storytelling capabilities across all of our platforms.”

The Braves said a “select number” of games will be available without charge on Gray Media's network of TV stations in Atlanta and across the Southeast. The team said those games will be announced before the season.

Gray Media also is carrying 15 Braves spring training games.

