Brazil rallies for 1-1 draw against Morocco in its World Cup opener behind Vinícius Júnior goal

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Vinícius Júnior scored an equalizing goal in the 32nd minute, giving five-time champion Brazil a 1-1 draw against Morocco on Saturday in a pulsating, high-profile group match at the World Cup.

A semifinalist four years ago, Morocco dominated early, and Ismael Saibari put the African champions ahead in the 21st minute.

Brazil evened the score 11 minutes later. Vinícius exchanged passes with Bruno Guimarães on the left flank, took touches to make space and rifled a right-footed shot past the outstretched arm of Yassine Bounou for his 10th international goal.

Brazil, seeking its first World Cup title since 2002, entered the tournament with high expectations and yellow-clad Seleção fans who dominated the crowd of 80,663 at MetLife Stadium became a bit subdued before Vinícius evened the score with his spectacular angled effort.

No. 6 Brazil and seventh-ranked Morocco are the only top 10 teams to meet in the first round of the expanded 48-nation World Cup tournament.

Despite shaky moments, Brazil managed to extend its unbeaten streak in World Cup openers to 21, including 17 wins, since a 1934 loss to Spain.

Brazil plays Haiti on Friday in Philadelphia, then closes Group C against Scotland in Miami Gardens, Florida. Morocco faces Scotland in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Friday, then meets Haiti in Atlanta.

Brazil star Neymar, recovering from a torn right calf, didn’t dress for the game.

One hour before the match, an Uber from Times Square to the stadium, site of next month's final, was $126.95 — up from $83.95 for advance booking for the same time Sunday.

Carlo Ancelotti, the Italian who became Brazil's first foreign World Cup coach, wore a three-piece suit with a necktie on a sunny afternoon with a 88-degree Fahrenheit (31-degree Celsius) temperature for the 6 p.m. start.

Morocco went ahead after Lucas Paquetá lost control of a short pass from Roger Ibañez and knocked it off Bilal El Khannouss. It bounced to Noussair Mazraoui, who sent the ball to Brahim Díaz in the center circle.

His through pass split Gabriel Magalhães and Marquinho, and Saibari ran onto the ball at the top of the arc. Alisson Becker was slow to come off his line and Saibari chipped the ball over the Brazil goalkeeper for his 10th international goal.

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