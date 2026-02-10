Breezy Johnson hands US teammate Mikaela Shiffrin a slim lead in women's combined

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy — Breezy Johnson is poised to earn her second gold of the Olympics on Tuesday — as long as teammate Mikaela Shiffrin can maintain the U.S. squad's advantage in the new team combined event.

The team combined consists of one racer competing in a downhill run and another in a slalom run, with the times from the two runs added together to determine the results.

Johnson gave her and Shiffrin a narrow edge by finishing 0.06 seconds ahead of Ariane Raedler of Austria and 0.27 in front of Laura Pirovano of Italy. Johnson is seeking her second gold in the Dolomite Mountains after finishing atop the podium in the downhill on Sunday.

“I didn’t feel so worried that I was going to blow out, which was my biggest fear today,” Johnson said. “And then I just was like, ‘Let’s have some fun. Let’s ski relaxed and free.’ And I feel like I did that.”

The slalom run is Tuesday afternoon and Shiffrin — the most decorated skier in history — will step into the starter's house in search of a bit of vindication after being unable to medal in any of the six events she entered four years ago in Beijing.

Johnson said Shiffrin texted that she was "blown away by the run because she’s very complimentary.

“And I just said, ‘No pressure from me and go get ’em,’” Johnson added. “I already have my gold medal. I hope that she has fun and does her best. But if anything happens, I’m not going to be like, ‘Oh you ruined anything.’”

The U.S. also has another medal contending team in Jacqueline Wiles and Paula Moltzan. Wiles placed fourth in the downhill leg, 0.45 behind.

Johnson and childhood friend Shiffrin already combined to win gold in this event when it made its debut at last year's world championships, with Johnson also winning the downhill at the event in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria.

“It’s super special to bring it full circle,” Johnson said. “It’s been something that I’ve wanted ever since they announced this event. It’s not something that existed when we were kids (so) to be able to have a moment where you win a gold medal with one of your best friends is not something that a lot of people get to experience.”

There were no major crashes on the course where American star Lindsey Vonn broke her left leg on Sunday, though U.S. teammate Bella Wright lost her balance exiting Gate 4 — the same gate Vonn clipped — and drifted wide of the following gate. Wright was not injured and skied safely down.

Wright was one of two skiers unable to finish the downhill leg. Italian star Sofia Goggia lost her edge just past the midway point, much to the dismay of the hometown crowd in the bleachers below.

