Brewers claim 10th straight game and become 1st team since 2019 with 2 double-digit win streaks

MILWAUKEE — (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night became the first MLB team since 2019 with multiple winning streaks of 10 or more games. However, any excitement over that particular accomplishment is tempered by the bigger picture.

The Brewers extended their current win streak to 10 with a 7-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Earlier in the season, Milwaukee won 11 straight, and with Monday's victory join the Houston Astros (2019 and 1969), Los Angeles Dodgers (2017), Toronto Blue Jays (2015), Atlanta Braves (2013), St. Louis Cardinals (2001), Pittsburgh Pirates (1978), Kansas City Royals (1977) and the New York Mets (1969) as the only teams to have two double-digit wins streaks since MLB expanded in 1969, according to MLB.com.

“Honestly, nobody cares about what we have done the past month,” Brewers slugger Christian Yelich said. “It's all great, but we have bigger goals than winning 74 games or whatever it is. That's great, but that wasn't really our goal going into the season. We have bigger aspirations than that."

Yelich's home run snapped a 1-all tie and highlighted Milwaukee's four-run third inning.

“It’s hard to win just one game in the major leagues," Yelich said. “We’ve done it just by being present, focusing on the current day and not thinking about previous days or what we have ahead of us. Staying present in the moment, talking about, figuring out what we have to do to win that night.”

José Quintana (10-4), Milwaukee's winning pitcher Monday, is enjoying the ride as the Brewers improved to 30 games over .500 at 74-44 and moved 6 1/2 games ahead of the idle Chicago Cubs (67-50) in the NL Central.

“It's been fun the way we've been playing, all the energy we have around,” Quintana said.

