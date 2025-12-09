Bronx man charged in shooting of New York Jets' Kris Boyd

NEW YORK — A Bronx man has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of New York Jets' player Kris Boyd, police announced Tuesday.

The New York Police Department said Frederick Green, 20, was charged late Monday night. Police had revealed Monday that a “person of interest” was in custody but didn't name them. Green is likely to appear in court later Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear if Green has an attorney. He also faces additional charges of assault and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

Boyd was shot in the abdomen just after 2 a.m. on Nov. 16 in midtown Manhattan, after Boyd, his friend and two other Jets' players, Irvin Charles and Jamien Sherwood, left a club and were approached by a group of men who made fun of their clothing, police told reporters at a news briefing.

A fight eventually broke out between the men and Boyd was shot, police said. Boyd and his friends were not armed.

Boyd was hospitalized after the shooting but a few weeks later visited the Jets' facility, surprising teammates and attending a special teams meeting.

The Jets signed Boyd earlier this year but he was injured during a practice this summer and has not yet played for the team. He played his first four seasons in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings, later signing with the Arizona Cardinals in 2023 and then joining Houston’s practice squad later that season.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.