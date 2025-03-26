Bucks say Damian Lillard has deep vein thrombosis in his right calf

MILWAUKEE — (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard will likely be sidelined indefinitely, with the team announcing Tuesday night that he has deep vein thrombosis in his right calf and is taking blood-thinning medication.

The Bucks provided the update on the seven-time all-NBA guard's status without offering a target date for his potential return. Lillard has missed the last three games for the Bucks, who play Wednesday at Denver.

Thrombosis is the formation of a blood clot inside a blood vessel.

“Damian’s health is our No. 1 priority,” Bucks general manager Jon Horst said in a statement. “We will support him as he moves through this weekly process of strict criteria to ensure that it is safe for him to return to play. Doctors have indicated that his situation is very unlikely to occur again. We are thankful that this was identified and medicated quickly, which helps with the recovery.”

The Bucks said Lillard’s medication has stabilized the thrombosis and that he will continue with regular testing.

Lillard is the second high-profile player to be sidelined this season because of DVT.

Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs was diagnosed with it in his shoulder after he returned from the All-Star Game last month and was quickly ruled out for the season. He, like Lillard, is on blood-thinning medication, but doctors have assured the Spurs that there is no concern for Wembanyama's long-term health.

Such cases have affected NBA players before, including Hall of Famer Chris Bosh — whose career was cut short after he was diagnosed with blood clots while playing with Miami. Brandon Ingram, now with the Toronto Raptors, had his 2018-19 season end early because of deep vein thrombosis when he was with the Los Angeles Lakers, and Detroit’s Ausar Thompson had a clot issue that saw him miss the end of the 2023-24 season.

DVT typically develops in the lower leg, so the diagnosis of it in Lillard’s calf is not uncommon.

