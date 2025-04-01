Budenholzer doesn't expect Durant to be available throughout Suns' 3-game trip

MILWAUKEE — (AP) — Kevin Durant isn’t expected to play at all during the Phoenix Suns’ three-game trip after spraining his left ankle in a loss to Houston on Sunday.

The Suns began their road swing Tuesday at Milwaukee. They also play Friday at Boston and Sunday at New York before returning home to face Golden State on April 8.

“As of now, we don’t expect him to join us on the trip,” Suns coach Mike Budenholzer said before Tuesday’s game.

Budenholzer was optimistic the 11-time all-NBA forward will return before the end of the regular season. The Suns will have four games remaining when they return home as they attempt to earn a spot in the play-in tournament to determine the Western Conference’s last two playoff spots.

“We’re certainly hopeful,” Budenholzer said. “I think these first few days will be important, but we’re hopeful he’ll be back before end of the season.”

Durant stepped on the foot of Houston's Jabari Smith Jr. and fell to the floor in the third quarter of Sunday's 148-109 loss. When he got to his feet, the 11-time all-NBA performer couldn't put weight on his left leg.

The Suns entered Tuesday’s action 11th in the Western Conference standings, 1½ games behind ninth-place Dallas and one game behind 10th-place Sacramento. The teams that finish seventh through 10th in the West compete in the play-in tournament.

The 36-year-old Durant averages 26.6 points to rank sixth in the NBA. He also is averaging six rebounds and 4.2 assists.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.