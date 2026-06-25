Caitlin Clark leaves Fever's loss with a back injury, doesn't return after 3rd-quarter scare

INDIANAPOLIS — Caitlin Clark left the Indiana Fever's 111-109 loss to Phoenix with a back injury in the third quarter Wednesday night.

The All-Star guard has been dealing with a back issue this season and left with 5:15 remaining in the third quarter. She went back to the locker room and didn't return.

Clark appeared to tweak her back in the second quarter when she was fouled shooting a 3-pointer in the second quarter. She fell to the ground and was rubbing her back as she stood up. In the first quarter she back to the tunnel adn returned to the bench wearing a wrap around her back.

She finished the game with 19 points and eight assists in 20 minutes.

Clark has been listed on the injury report for most of the season with a back injury after she missed one game because of it. The Fever hadn't given her any injury designation for the game she didn't play and were warned by the league for not doing that.

It has been a rough week for Clark, who picked up her fifth technical foul against Phoenix on Monday night. The team is petitioning the league to have it rescinded.

Clark is currently second in All-Star fan voting that was released Wednesday behind teammate Aliyah Boston.

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