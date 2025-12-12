Caitlin Clark says CBA negotiations are the 'biggest moment in the history of the WNBA'

DURHAM, N.C. — Caitlin Clark understands the gravity of the WNBA's current collective bargaining negotiations, calling it the “biggest moment in the history" of the league.

"It's not something that can be messed up,” the Indiana Fever All-Star guard said after USA Basketball camp practice Friday. “We're going to fight for everything we deserve, but at the same time we need to play basketball. That's what our fans crave. You want the product on the floor. In the end of the day that’s how you’re marketable, that’s what the fans want to show up for. "

Players and owners are currently in negotiations and meeting regularly. They extended a Nov. 30 deadline until Jan. 9 a few weeks ago. Increased salaries and revenue sharing are two big areas that the sides aren't close on.

The league offered a max salary that would have a guaranteed a $1 million base, with projected revenue sharing pushing total earnings for max players to more than $1.2 million in 2026, according to a person familiar with the negotiations. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Nov. 30 on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the negotiations. The person confirmed Friday that the numbers were still accurate but could go up in the negotiations.

“It’s business, it’s a negotiation. There has to be compromise on both sides. It’s starting to get down to the wire a little bit. Obviously I want to help in anyway I can,” Clark said. “There are different things that we can say ‘we deserve that’ and aren’t going to compromise that, and other things that we can probably compromise on. Like I said, this is the biggest moment in the history of the WNBA and I don’t want that to be forgotten.”

Clark, who has helped bring so much attention to the league since getting drafted No. 1 in 2024, has been educating herself on key issues as well as talking to members of the negotiating team, including Fever teammate Brianna Turner. Clark went to a meeting during All-Star weekend, but hasn't been to one since.

USA teammate Angel Reese, who has also helped bring more attention to the league since she was a rookie in 2024, appreciates what the union negotiators are doing.

“The vets have done a great job speaking up for us. Nneka (Ogwumike), Satou (Sabally), (Napheesa Collier), all of them have done a great job,” Reese said. “They are doing it for our generation and the next to come. It’s going back and forth, but it’s really important for us to continue to be involved, collectively coming together and being one and not stopping until we get everything we want.”

Kelsey Plum is part of that executive committee for the union and has been active in the negotiations. She's been a bit disappointed by the lack of progress.

“To be honest, it’s been disheartening, frustration in the negotiation and how far away we are,” she said. “What I’m proud of is we play with a group of women who are united and are standing on something. It’s not just about us, it’s about the future and women in general. Fighting for what needs to be done. Stand on that and chip away and hopefully get to something that we’re really proud of.”

