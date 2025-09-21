Cal Raleigh breaks Ken Griffey Jr.'s single-season home run record for Mariners

HOUSTON — (AP) — Seattle’s Cal Raleigh hit his 57th home run of the season Saturday night against the Houston Astros to pass Ken Griffey Jr. for the single-season franchise record.

The Mariners led 2-0 in the third inning when Raleigh smacked a 95.5 mph sinker from lefty Framber Valdez into the bullpen in right-center field to make it 3-0 and pass the mark Griffey reached in both 1997 and 1998.

Raleigh lifted his right arm in celebration as he rounded second base and raised the trident the Mariners use for their home run celebration skyward after J.P. Crawford handed it to him just before he entered the dugout.

Raleigh, who leads the majors in home runs, has already surpassed Mickey Mantle's MLB record for home runs by a switch-hitter of 54 that had stood since 1961. He's also set the MLB record for homers by a catcher this season, eclipsing the 48 Salvador Perez hit in 2021.

