Cam Ward, Travis Hunter and Ashton Jeanty are among the NFL rookies to watch this season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Impressive and fantastic are a couple of the words that have been used to describe Tennessee quarterback Cam Ward as the No. 1-overall pick in April's draft takes over as the starter for a franchise that won just three games last season.

Yes, the preseason means many rookies will be surrounded by the hype that made them top draft picks, even if some might be tagged already as potential busts soon to be forgotten. Ward isn't the only one being watched closely to see how his first NFL season turns out.

Travis Hunter will have to show he really can play wide receiver and cornerback in the NFL, just like he did in winning the Heisman Trophy at Colorado. The Las Vegas Raiders certainly hope Ashton Jeanty runs through defenses like he did at Boise State.

Abdul Carter won't have to carry the New York Giants' pass rush by himself.

Then there's Shedeur Sanders, who was projected to be a first-round selection but who wasn't taken until the fifth round by Cleveland. After his draft slide, everybody will be monitoring what Sanders does all season long.

Here's a closer look at some of the NFL rookies to watch this season:

Cam Ward

The Titans tried to temper expectations for the rookie during the offseason. They embraced giving him as much work as possible and listed him as the starter to start the preseason with Will Levis' decision to have season-ending shoulder surgery.

Ward has shown the ability to adapt quickly after playing at three different colleges. He set a Division I record with 158 touchdown passes in his career. He threw for 18,184 yards during his college career while running for 473 yards and 20 more TDs. He became an AP All-American at Miami.

Titans coach Brian Callahan, who worked with Joe Burrow as a rookie in Cincinnati as the Bengals' offensive coordinator, has studied how other top picks fared in their rookie seasons at quarterback, hoping to help Ward avoid missteps.

“There’s really no stone unturned when it comes to getting a rookie quarterback ready,” Callahan said. “And there’s nowhere I won’t look for potential edges or advice or anything like that. So it’s been a fun process for sure.”

Travis Hunter

Yes, Jacksonville plans to give the man they traded up to select at No. 2 overall a chance to play both offense and defense in the NFL. The Jaguars have Hunter listed as a starting wide receiver and a backup cornerback to start the preseason.

Hunter is getting plenty of work with the offense, where the Jaguars want Hunter to help receiver Brian Thomas Jr. and franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Jacksonville also is making sure Hunter gets practice time on defense. Hunter did join Charles Woodson (1997) as the only full-time defensive players to win the Heisman Trophy. The Jags have packages for the rookie to contribute defensively.

“He’s still learning,” Jaguars coach Liam Coen said.

Ashton Jeanty

The Raiders finished last in the NFL in 2024 by managing just 79.8 yards rushing per game. That's why they selected Jeanty at No. 6 overall and made him the highest-drafted running back since Saquon Barkley was taken No. 2 overall in 2018 by the Giants.

Jeanty's production easily won over the Raiders, overcoming concerns about his size at 5-foot-8 and 208 pounds. Jeanty led the nation by rushing for 2,601 yards and 29 TDs last season, averaging 7.0 yards on 374 carries.

He just missed Barry Sanders' college record set in 1988 by 27 yards and finished second to Hunter in the Heisman voting.

Now Jeanty just has to prove he can help the Raiders run in the AFC West.

Abdul Carter

Unlike Ward, who got Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon's permission to wear his No. 1, Carter was sacked by Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor in his quest to wear No. 56 even though he came to the Giants after 12 sacks at Penn State and after leading the nation with 23 1/2 tackles for loss last year.

The third-overall pick in April won't have the pressure of carrying the Giants' pass rush, a unit that features three-time Pro Bowl tackle Dexter Lawrence and edge rushers Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux. The 6-3, 250-pound Carter will have the chance to be rested and strong throughout games.

Shedeur Sanders

Projected to be drafted as high as No. 2, Sanders had to wait until No. 144 overall to hear his name called during the draft.

Now the quarterback is at the back end of a crowded quarterback room. The Browns have him fourth on the depth chart behind veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, a third-round pick.

But it is Cleveland, where four different quarterbacks started at least one game during the 2024 season.

