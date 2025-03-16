Carlos Sainz out of F1 Australian GP on opening lap. Two rookies also crash out

MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — Williams driver Carlos Sainz has crashed out of the Australian Grand Prix on the opening lap in treacherously wet conditions at the Albert Park circuit.

Sainz, who won the Australian Grand Prix last year driving for Ferrari, slid off the track at the final turn of the opening lap, which also claimed Alpine rookie Jack Doohan who lost grip at the exit turn five.

The incidents brought out the safety car.

The race was shortened to 57 laps after Racing Bulls rookie Isaac Hadjar crashed at turn two on the formation lap, with the circuit slippery after hours of rain at Albert Park.

Just 17 runners are now in the race, which is led by McLaren’s Lando Norris - ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen. Norris’ teammate Oscar Piastri closes out the top-three.

