Celebrating too soon? NFL players have been dropping the ball for some time now

People are buzzing about New York Jets receiver Malachi Corley having his first-ever touchdown overturned when he dropped the ball right before crossing the goal line.

How is that possible? Well, it happens more frequently than you might imagine with the Jets rookie only the latest one wanting the celebrate too soon.

New York Jets WR Malachi Corley, 2024

With the Jets at the Texans' 19 early in the second quarter, Corley took a flip from Aaron Rodgers and zipped down the right sideline. Corley sped into the end zone, but just before he crossed the goal line, he dropped the ball out of his right hand to celebrate. Video review showed what happened so Corley was credited with an 18-yard run and a fumble. Worse for the Jets, the ball rolled out of the end zone for a touchback and turnover.

Atlanta TE Kyle Pitts, 2024

Call this one a near miss of a mess. Pitts was finishing off a 49-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter against Tampa Bay when he let off the gas and was caught right before the end zone by safety Antoine Winfield Jr. Winfield knocked the ball out as Pitts dangled it at his side, but an official ruled Pitts broke the plane of the goal line first.

Clemson WR Ray Ray McCloud, 2016

Sometimes it happens in college. That was the case for Pitts' current Atlanta teammate, receiver Ray Ray McCloud, who was finishing off a 75-yard punt return score against Troy eight years ago when he tossed the ball behind him at the 1. "You're going to leave this game thinking about" my mistake, McCloud said after the Tigers 30-24 victory.

Philadelphia WR DeSean Jackson, 2008

Jackson was a rookie who was celebrating his apparent touchdown against Dallas by flipping the ball behind him. Only he was at the 1-yard line when he did it, nullifying the score.

Pittsburgh TE Dave Smith, 1971

Considered the granddaddy of such celebration gaffes was that of Smith, who was on his way to a 50-yard TD catch against Kansas City when he pumped his arms over his head — with the ball in his left hand — at the 5 when the ball slips out and rolls through the end zone. The play was seen across the country on Monday Night Football.

Dallas DL Leon Lett, 1993

Perhaps the most famous chase down and celebration mistake in NFL history came in Super Bowl XXVII on Jan. 31, 1993, when speedy Buffalo receiver Don Beebe caught the Cowboys' 290-pound lineman who was holding the football out with his right hand in celebration of his should-be defensive score. Dallas led 52-17 at the time, so Lett's error didn't keep the Cowboys from celebrating a title.

