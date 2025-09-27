Chambliss' 385 scrimmage yards propels No. 13 Mississippi past No. 4 LSU, 24-19

OXFORD, Miss. — (AP) — Trinidad Chambliss passed for 314 yards and a touchdown — a third straight 300-yard passing performance for the Division II transfer— and No. 13 Mississippi defeated No. 4 LSU 24-19 on Saturday.

Kewan Lacy ran for a 15-yard touchdown and former LSU running back Logan Diggs added a 6-yard scoring run for Ole Miss (5-0, 3-0 SEC), which outgained the Tigers, 480 yards to 254.

LSU (4-1, 1-1), which has struggled to run the ball this season, played without top running back Caden Durham and gained just 57 yards on the ground. That placed added pressure on quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, who completed 21 of 34 passes for 197 yards and a touchdown, but also was intercepted once.

Still, the Tigers had a chance to pull within a field goal after Harlem Berry's 6-yard touchdown run with 5:04 left, but LSU's 2-point conversion attempt failed when Suntarine Perkins stuffed Ju'Juan Johnson's run.

Ole Miss, which finished with 166 yards rushing, bled the clock with first-down runs by Chambliss and Lacy before Chambliss' fourth-down completion to tight end Dae'Quan Wright sealed it. Wright had a chance to score, but went down, allowing the Rebels to run out the clock.

LSU took a 7-0 lead when Nussmeier's pass intended for Trey'Dez Green in the end zone was batted away by Sage Ryan — another transfer from LSU — only to be caught by diving Tigers receiver Nick Anderson.

Ole Miss responded by driving inside the LSU 10, settling for a short field goal. But the rhythm the Rebels established on that series carried over into the second quarter, when Mississippi outgained LSU 197-40, scored two TDs and came within 3 yards of another score.

Receiver Cayden Lee was racing toward the end zone after a long catch over the middle when AJ Haulcy's heavy hit forced a fumble that safety Mansoor Delane recovered in the end zone. The play preserved a 7-3 Tigers lead.

Lacy gave Mississippi a 10-7 lead, capping a drive on which the Rebels benefited from four LSU penalties for 49 yards — including one for roughing the passer and two for pass interference.

Lee's 2-yard reception near the pylon made it 17-7 just before halftime on a series that included a fourth-and-1 conversion on Chambliss' quick pass to Dae'Quan Wright.

Damian Ramos' fields goals of 40 and 48 yard field goal pulled LSU to 17-13 in the third quarter before Diggs' TD widen Ole Miss' lead again in the fourth.

The takeaway

As Chambliss gains experience and confidence in coach Lane Kiffin's up-tempo offense, the dual-threat QB is showing he can give fits to elite defenses in the SEC. He's now 3-0 as a starter since stepping in after Austin Simmons' Week 2 injury.

LSU's strength of schedule became increasingly suspect as its previous power conference opponents — Clemson and Florida — stumbled in recent weeks. The still-unbeaten Rebels presented the Tigers with their toughest test yet. They didn't pass it and could go tumbling down the AP Top 25.

Up next

LSU is off next weekend before hosting South Carolina on Oct. 11.

Mississippi has a bye next week before hosting Washington State on Oct. 11.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.