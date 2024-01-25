Chan and Howe lead at US Figure Skating Championship after pairs short program

Emily Chan and Spencer Howe overcame their short preparation to the U.S. Figure Skating Championships to score 65.86 points and take a narrow lead over the duo of Ellie Kam and Danny O'Shea after the pairs short program Thursday.

Chan and Howe were competing for the first time since his shoulder forced the reigning silver medalists to miss the majority of the season. And Howe's still-recovering shoulder may have had something to do with their biggest mistake, when Chan failed to get enough amplitude on their throw triple loop and she had to put her hand down for the landing.

Otherwise, Chan and Howe appeared to be pleased with their program inside Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Kam and O'Shea were second with 64.57 points after his two-footed landing on their triple salchow and her mistake on their throw triple loop. Katie McBeath and Daniil Parkman were a surprising third with 64.21 points.

The U.S. championships continued later Thursday with the rhythm dance, where Madison Chock and Evan Bates are favored to win their fifth title, and the women's short program, where Isabeau Levito will attempt to defend her gold medal.

