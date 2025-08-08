Chargers OL Rashawn Slater's season-ending injury 'a gut punch,' Jim Harbaugh says

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers are moving on without Rashawn Slater after the offensive lineman's torn patellar tendon sidelined him for the season.

“It's like a gut punch,” coach Jim Harbaugh said Friday.

The 315-pound lineman was carted off the practice field Thursday after teammates offered consoling hugs.

“His right foot slipped out from under him as he was making a set before contact,” Harbaugh said, “and then all his weight came down on his left side and it was too much strain on the patella and it ruptured.”

The injury came nearly two weeks after Slater signed a $114 million, four-year contract extension that included $92 million in guaranteed money.

“I just feel bad for Rashawn. I know how much he’s put into it, how much he’s trained,” said Harbaugh, who texted with the lineman. “I also know how he’ll attack the rehab and train and he’ll be back. Not this season, but I know he’ll be back.”

Harbaugh avoided what he called a “cliche” message to his team after Slater went down.

“It would be embarrassing to tell them, ‘Next man up,’” he said. “I know they're going to do it.”

With Slater out, Joe Alt will move from right to left tackle, a position he played at Notre Dame before becoming the fifth overall pick in the draft.

“He's been ascending as much as anybody on the team,” Harbaugh said. “The most improved guy could be Joe Alt and he was really good last year.”

Trey Pipkins will move into the starting right tackle role.

Running back Najee Harris is continuing to recover from an eye injury he sustained from a firework in Northern California. Harbaugh said there's no timeline for his return.

In Sunday's preseason game against New Orleans, Taylor Heinicke will start at quarterback although Trey Lance will get the majority of snaps. DJ Uiagalelei also will see action.

