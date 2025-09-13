Charley Hull takes 1-shot lead over Jeeno Thitikul at Kroger Queen City Championship

MAINEVILLE, Ohio — (AP) — Charley Hull shot a 5-under 67 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead over top-ranked Jeeno Thitikul after three rounds of the Kroger Queen City Championship.

Hull birdied four of her final eight holes to post 16-under 200 at TPC River's Bend, and credited her straightforward mental approach.

“I just hit a ball and find it and hit it again, you know what I mean? I think that’s the trouble with many golfers, overthinking,” Hull said. “It’s just a game. Hit a white ball at the pin. Make a birdie or make a par, make a bogey, whatever, just roll on to the next hole.”

Thitikul, seeking to become the first multiple winner on the LPGA Tour this season, shot 68. The Thai star won in May at Liberty National in Jersey City, New Jersey.

“I know like today I think I do have a lot of chance to make a birdie, but my putter didn’t come up today,” Thitikul said.

Hull has two LPGA victories, most recently in 2022. The English player is coming off a runner-up finish in Houston as part of the Aramco series on the Ladies European Tour.

“Just kind of not even thinking about tomorrow. Looking forward to my fish tacos later tonight,” Hull said.

Two Japanese players with victories this year were two shots back: Women's British Open champion Miyu Yamashita (66) and rookie Chisato Iwai (66).

Second-ranked Nelly Korda, who is winless this year, closed with an eagle on the par-5 18th to shoot 68 and was three shots back alongside Yealimi Noh (64), Bianca Pagdanganan (66) and Mary Liu (68).

“I kind of faded a 5-iron in there, a little controlled 5,” Korda said of her closing approach from 201 yards, which settled about 15 feet away. “Tried to hit it a little higher so it wouldn’t shoot on the green, and did just that.”

Second-round leader Chanettee Wannasaen faded with a 75 and was six shots back.

