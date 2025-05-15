Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl rematch in Week 2, Allen-Jackson showdown in Week 1 highlight NFL schedule

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs will be featured in at least eight stand-alone games during the upcoming NFL season.

Their Super Bowl rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles won't be one of them.

The teams will meet Week 2 in Kansas City in the late afternoon game on Fox.

Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley and the Eagles dominated the Chiefs 40-22 to capture their second Vince Lombardi Trophy in February. Philadelphia is getting seven stand-alone games.

There won't be a long wait for a Josh Allen-Lamar Jackson showdown. Allen and the Buffalo Bills visit Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 on "Sunday Night Football." Allen edged Jackson for the NFL MVP award last season while Jackson was the AP's first-team All-Pro quarterback.

No waiting for Aaron Rodgers to face his former team if he does end up signing with Pittsburgh. The Steelers will visit the New York Jets — who now have former Pittsburgh quarterback Justin Fields — in Week 1.

After the Eagles raise their championship banner, they’ll kick off the league’s season against the NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 4. The Chiefs will take on the Los Angeles Chargers in the league’s second game in Brazil, on Sept. 5 at Corinthians Stadium in Sao Paulo.

