Chris Paul hints at retirement from NBA with video before Clippers-Hornets game in his home state

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Los Angeles Clippers point guard Chris Paul hinted his potential retirement prior to the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday in what would be his final game in his home state of North Carolina.

The Winston-Salem, North Carolina, native released a video on social media about 90 minutes before tipoff showing highlights of him playing for several NBA teams throughout his 21-year professional career. The video also includes Paul from childhood through high school and his days playing at Wake Forest and getting drafted into the league.

In the post on X, Paul wrote “Back in NC!!! What a ride…Still so much left…GRATEFUL for this last one!!”

The 40-year-old Paul signed a one-year deal to return to the Clippers prior to the season.

“I don't want to talk about no one retiring,” Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said before the game. “It's a tough time especially when you put so much work in your life to play this game. When it's over and coming to an end, for me it was dark days because it's something you have done your whole life."

Lue added that he is “happy he is able to come back home to end his career.”

Paul was not available for comment before the game.

Paul is averaging 2.5 points and 3.3 assists per game in a limited role for the Clippers.

A 12-time NBA All-Star, Paul was the New Orleans Hornets' fifth overall pick in 2005 and has been selected to the NBA All-Defensive first team seven times. He has played for seven different NBA teams and this is his second stint with the Clippers.

