Coaches group supports earlier CFP finish and proposes changes to accomplish that

The American Football Coaches Association is proposing the elimination of conference championship games and other changes as part of its non-binding recommendation for the College Football Playoff to be completed by the second Monday each January.

While the AFCA has no authority within the NCAA or CFP governance structures, FBS coaches are part of the group's board and membership. The AFCA publicly revealed its positions Tuesday, after they were discussed and adopted by board members at an annual meeting last week.

“The American Football Coaches Association has identified the length of the college football season as a critical issue that needs to be addressed,” the group said in a statement. “As we modernize our game to better serve student-athletes, we have fallen short in structuring a season that concludes in a timely and sustainable way.”

As for the size of the playoff field, currently 12 teams and expected to expand, the AFCA didn't publicly endorse a certain number, but said "future playoff models should maximize the number of participants while honoring the proposed completion date."

Other proposals

Along with eliminating conference title games, the AFCA proposals for finishing on the second Monday in January are to reduce scheduled bye weeks from two to one and reduce the minimum number of days between games to no fewer than six.

The AFCA also calls to preserve a dedicated window for the Army-Navy game, while allowing flexibility for other games, such as playoff games, to be played on that same day outside that window.

“Structuring the season in this way will better support student-athletes by more closely matching the academic calendar and aligning with the single transfer portal window,” the AFCA said. “It also elevates the quality of play during the most meaningful stretch of the season by removing unnecessary breaks and preserving competitive rhythm.”

An NCAA committee last month recommended that Football Bowl Subdivision teams play a 12-game schedule over 14 weeks beginning in 2027. The regular season would start on the Thursday of what is now designated Week Zero and end the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

Same playoff format for now

The 12-team playoff format is unchanged for next season. The opening round of games, featuring the fifth through 12th seeds, will be played on campus Dec. 18-19. Traditional bowl sites will host quarterfinal games Dec. 30-Jan. 1, and semifinal games Jan. 14-15. The championship game will be played in Las Vegas on Jan. 25, 2027, which is the fourth Monday of that month.

Conference championship games are set for the first weekend in December, with the Army-Navy game scheduled Dec. 12.

Last season's national championship game was played on Jan. 19, when undefeated Indiana beat Miami 27-21.

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