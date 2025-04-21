Colorado Avalanche activate captain Gabriel Landeskog off injured reserve

DALLAS — (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche activated captain Gabriel Landeskog off injured reserve, paving the way for him to return from his nearly three-year absence as soon as Game 2 of Colorado's first-round series against the Dallas Stars on Monday night.

Landeskog, now 32, has not played in an NHL game since June 26, 2022, when he and the Avalanche beat Tampa Bay to win the Stanley Cup.

A chronic right knee injury that led to two surgeries kept him off the ice through multiple attempts to get back. He did a two-game conditioning stint with the American Hockey League's Colorado Eagles earlier this month to take another step forward in the process.

Adding Landeskog is another boost for the Avalanche, who won the series opener 5-1 against the shorthanded Stars. Dallas is without top defenseman Miro Heiskanen after his knee surgery and leading goal-scorer Jason Robertson, who was injured in the final game of the regular season.

