Colts give injury-plagued QB Anthony Richardson permission to seek trade, AP source says

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have given quarterback Anthony Richardson permission to find a trade partner, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The person requested anonymity because no formal announcement is expected.

Indy believed Richardson could become its long-time franchise quarterback when it drafted him with the No. 4 overall selection in 2023, but nothing has gone according to plan for the Colts — or the injury-plagued former Florida star.

The news came two days after Colts general manager Chris Ballard told local reporters he still believed Richardson could succeed in Indianapolis.

“I'm not going to say that,” Ballard said when asked if Richardson needed a fresh start with a new team. “Anthony's still young, he's still developing so we'll see what the future holds.”

It's not the first time Ballard has granted a player permission to look for a deal. Pro Bowl running back Jonathan Taylor also was given the designation during a protracted contract battle in August 2023. Less than two months later, Taylor agreed to a three-year extension worth $42 million with Indy.

This time could be different.

Richardson's progression has not gone according to plan since he won the starting job as a rookie in training camp. He appeared in just four games and finished only one in 2023 before undergoing season-ending surgery on his right shoulder.

When Richardson returned in 2024, he continued to deal with injuries and inconsistency.

He started all 11 games in which he appeared that season but missed one game with a strained hip, two more with foot and back injuries and also was benched for two additional games after pulling himself out of a midseason game because he was “tired” after consecutive runs. He also finished that season with the lowest completion rate of any regular NFL starter, 47.7%, while throwing eight TD passes and 12 interceptions.

That prompted the Colts to sign free agent Daniel Jones last March.

Jones, the sixth overall draft pick of the New York Giants in 2019, beat out Richardson for the starting job last August. And as Jones thrived through the first half of the season, Richardson's injury problems continued.

He suffered another right shoulder injury in May and a dislocated finger on his right hand in August before enduring a season-ending fractured orbital bone in a freak pregame accident in October. The combination of Jones' strong play and Richardson's continued injury issues limited him to just two games in which he completed just 1 of 2 passes for 9 yards.

Jones could become a free agent again next month but is recovering from a torn right Achilles tendon that forced him to miss Indy's final four games. Indy lost all four and wound up missing the playoffs following an 8-2 start and is now attempting to sign Jones to a new deal.

“We're expecting him back for training camp, but the way he works and who he is, you know, it wouldn't surprise me if it's sooner,” Ballard said, updating Jones' status Tuesday. “He'll be back and he'll be ready to go, and I think he'll have a good year. We've hard great discussions with both of them (Jones and possible free agent receiver Alec Pierce), we'll continue to work this week and see if we can get something done. It's been very positive.”

But that only makes Richardson's future in Indianapolis more uncertain.

“He's a really good teammate, positive, wants to do the right thing,” Ballard said of Richardson. “So it's trending in the right direction, still got a ways to go but he's cleared to play, and he is getting better, so we'll work from there."

