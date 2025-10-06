Cycling team Israel Premier Tech rebrands and drops national identity

Israel Premier Tech is changing its name and moving away from its national identity, the cycling team said Monday.

The decision comes less than two weeks after the team was excluded from a race in Italy over concerns about pro-Palestinian protests, and less than a month after the Spanish Vuelta was repeatedly disrupted by protests against Israel Premier Tech.

“With steadfast commitment to our riders, staff and valued partners, the decision has been made to rename and rebrand the team, moving away from its current Israeli identity,” the team said in a statement on its website. “In sport, progress often requires sacrifice, and this step is essential to securing the future of the team.”

It said co-owner Sylvan Adams, an Israeli-Canadian billionaire, “has chosen to step back from his day-to-day involvement and will no longer speak on behalf of the team, instead focusing on his role as President of the World Jewish Congress, Israel.”

"Although a new chapter awaits, one that will be revealed soon, the team will remain true to its founding promise: to develop cycling talent from around the world," the team said.

Premier Tech is a multinational company based in Quebec, Canada. It had already showed its intention to rebrand after the widespread protests against the team.

Organizers of the Giro dell’Emilia race excluded Israel Premier Tech over possible disruptions if the team was to participate. During the Spanish Vuelta, several stages were disrupted, with some cut short and others interrupted.

