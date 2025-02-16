Daytona 500 resumes after lengthy rain delay; Trump on hand for start of NASCAR's biggest race

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — (AP) — The Daytona 500 has resumed after two weather delays totaling more than 3 1/2 hours, and with President Donald Trump set to watch the rest of the race in Florida, after he earlier led drivers on two laps around the track in his heavily armored presidential limousine known in Washington as "The Beast."

The rain appeared to be gone for good when the season-opener started close to 6:30 p.m. EST and the Daytona 500 was set to finish Sunday under the lights.

Trump won't be around when the checkered flag drops. Trump, who made his second visit to the Daytona 500 following a 2020 stop, spoke to the drivers as he led them through several ceremonial laps.

“This is your favorite president. I’m a big fan. I am a really big fan of you people," Trump said. "How you do this I don’t know, but I just want you to be safe. You’re talented people and you’re great people and great Americans. Have a good day, have a lot of fun and I’ll see you later.”

Trump left the track shortly after the Daytona 500 went into a rain delay.

NASCAR officials moved the start time to 2 p.m. Eastern earlier this week — 70 minutes ahead of the planned green flag — because of potential rain. Sure enough, inclement weather hit the area, forcing a delay that stretched into early evening.

" Captain America " actor Anthony Mackie landed at the "Great American Race" and gave the command for drivers to start their engines. Mackie had plenty to celebrate at Daytona: Along with his race duties, "Captain America: Brave New World" soared toward a $100 million holiday weekend to top the box office.

“It’s amazing to be here and see it in person and be welcomed in this way,” Mackie said. “The movie being No. 1 on top of that, with America’s great race, you know, it’s phenomenal, man. I think it’s one of those moments where the perfect two things culminated at the right time. I couldn’t have asked for a better time.”

There was time to catch an “Avengers” movie during the break in racing.

“The Great American Race” was delayed Sunday for the sixth time in the last 14 years, a troubling trend for NASCAR. Heavy rain and wind up to 40 mph was forecast in the afternoon, and since the 2 1/2-mile speedway takes at least two hours to dry, drivers, crews and spectators braced for a long day.

The season opener and the biggest race on the Cup Series schedule annually has been postponed to Monday three times: 2012, 2020 and last year. It also was delayed 6 hours, 22 minutes in 2014 and 5 hours, 40 minutes in 2021.

Drivers typically return to their motorhomes to wait out a delay.

Some stop by the Fox Sports desk to do a live television interview to fill the air time. Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing was the first driver to get to the Fox set.

Race fans crowded under covered bar areas or hit the merchandise stands trying to stay dry. Ponchos in the main merch store sold for $8 and a steady stream of fans snatched one, or a handful, out of a basket.

