DeAndre Hopkins won't require surgery for knee injury, Titans coach Brian Callahan says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Tennessee Titans star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins won't require surgery for a knee injury suffered in training camp but “will miss several weeks,” first-year coach Brian Callahan said Saturday.

Callahan did not detail the nature of the injury, which Hopkins suffered earlier this week. The 32-year-old Hopkins was seen with a wrap on his left knee during Wednesday's practice.

“It's not a surgical issue, so the timeline could vary on those injuries. So it'll be a few weeks, probably,” Callahan said.

A three-time All-Pro, Hopkins led the Titans last season with 75 receptions for 1,057 yards and seven touchdowns.

Tennessee added veteran receivers Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd this offseason, but Hopkins is still expected to be the top target for quarterback Will Levis.

Callahan wasn't too concerned about Hopkins missing practice time as the Titans install a new offensive system.

“It’ll impact it a little bit, but he’s been around for enough of it that none of it will be new to him,” Callahan said. “He will still be in the meetings and he’ll still be around the process. ... I don’t have a lot of concern about that. I think at this stage of his career, he’s able to play and not have many issues with the offense.”

The Titans open the season on Sept. 8 against Chicago.

Callahan said Hopkins’ injury creates opportunities for 2022 first-round draft pick Treylon Burks and veteran Nick Westbrook-Ikhine to get more practice and preseason reps with the starters.

“It’s just like any position where there is an entrenched starter or entrenched player,” Callahan said. “There’s not really a position battle. D-Hop is a starting receiver. But there’s opportunity with Treylon and Nick Westbrook and some of the younger guys. We’re going to give them more reps just by nature of missing a player in the rotation.”

Burks, who missed six games in each of his first two seasons, said Hopkins has been a mentor.

“Obviously, I look up to D-Hop a lot. He told me just to do what I do and go out there and take care of business, and that’s what I’ve been doing even before his injury happened,” Burks said. “I’m just going to continue to keep doing what I’m doing.”

