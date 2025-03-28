Deion Sanders' contract at Colorado extended through the 2029 season

Colorado coach Deion Sanders has received a contract extension through the 2029 season after turning around a downtrodden program in just two seasons.

The school said the extension increases Sanders' yearly base salary to $10 million this year, making him the highest-paid football coach in the Big 12. The deal was reached with three years remaining on Sanders' existing five-year, $29.5 million deal he signed when he was brought in from Jackson State.

"Coach Prime has revolutionized college football and in doing so, has restored CU football to our rightful place as a national power,” athletic director Rick George said in the statement announcing the extension. "This extension not only recognizes Coach’s incredible accomplishments transforming our program on and off the field, it keeps him in Boulder to compete for conference and national championships in the years to come.”

Sanders and the Buffaloes are coming off a 9-4 season in which they earned a spot in the Alamo Bowl.

