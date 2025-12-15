Diego Pavia apologizes for outburst after Heisman loss, intends to play in ReliaQuest Bowl

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia has apologized for his comments after finishing second in Heisman votes behind Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza on Saturday night.

Mendoza became the first Hoosier to win the award, and the competition wasn’t particularly close. The Indiana quarterback earned 2,362 points, including 643 first-place votes. Pavia was next in line with 1,435 points. The two other finalists were Notre Dame running back Jeremiah Love (719 points) and Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin (432 points).

After the ceremony, Pavia re-posted an Instagram story of himself and his offensive line captioned "F-ALL THE VOTERS, BUT.....FAMILY FOR LIFE." He also reposted comments from Skip Bayless on social media, stating that the Vanderbilt signal-caller should've won the award and seemingly throwing a jab at Mendoza's six-minute acceptance speech. Pavia was photographed at a club later that night with a sign reading "F— Indiana" in his section.

The Heisman runner-up apologized for his actions on Sunday night.

"Being a part of the Heisman ceremony last night as a finalist was such an honor. As a competitor, just like in everything I do, I wanted to win. To be so close to my dream and come up short was painful. I didn't handle those emotions well at all and did not represent myself the way I wanted to. I have much love and respect for the Heisman voters and the selection process, and I apologize for being disrespectful. It was a mistake, and I am sorry," Pavia wrote in a post on social media.

Pavia went on to call Mendoza an 'elite competitor' and a 'deserving winner of the award.' He applauded Mendoza's accomplishments and shouted out Sayin and Love.

“I’ve been doubted my whole life. Every step of my journey I’ve had to break down doors and fight for myself, because I’ve learned that nothing would be handed to me. My family has always been in my corner, and my teammates, coaches and staff have my six. I love them — I am grateful for them,” he wrote.

He wrapped up the statement expressing excitement for the upcoming ReliaQuest Bowl, in which Vanderbilt will face Iowa in Pavia's last college game on Dec. 31.

Mendoza was the first since Caleb Williams (2022) to finish first in all six Heisman regions. He was named on 95.16% of all ballots and received 84.6% of total possible points, which is the seventh highest in Heisman history.

