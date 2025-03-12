Dortmund advances to Champions League quarterfinals with 2-1 win at Lille ahead of Madrid derby

Borussia Dortmund reached the Champions League quarterfinals by beating Lille 2-1, overcoming an early deficit Wednesday to set up a final-eight matchup against Barcelona.

Last season's runner-up advanced 3-2 on aggregate after last week's 1-1 draw in the round-of-16 first leg in Germany.

Maximilian Beier's winner in the 65th minute came shortly after teammate Emre Can had equalized from the penalty spot. Can converted in the 54th after former Dortmund player Thomas Meunier took down Serhou Guirassy inside the area.

Lille, which has never reached the quarterfinals, led from the fifth minute when Canada forward Jonathan David’s shot went through the legs of goalkeeper Gregor Kobel.

Later Wednesday, defending champion Real Madrid takes a one-goal advantage into Metropolitano Stadium against Atletico Madrid for the second leg of their last-16 tie.

The record 15-time European champion won the first leg 2-1 with a goal from Brahim Diaz to continue dominance of the Madrid derby on Europe's biggest stage.

Arsenal is the likely opponent in the quarterfinals for the winner in Madrid.

Arsenal hosts PSV Eindhoven after a 7-1 victory in the first leg last week.

Another Premier League club, Aston Villa, has a comfortable two-goal cushion, ahead of the second leg against Club Brugge.

Madrid masters

Atletico has been beaten in the 2014 and 2016 Champions League finals and eliminated by Real in the 2015 quarterfinals and 2017 semifinals.

Atletico has won only three of 11 meetings with their city rivals in UEFA competitions.

Madrid attacking aces, Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior, fine-tuned their form in La Liga by scoring goals in a five-minute span in the first half to beat Rayo Vallecano 2-1 on Sunday and move level on points with Barcelona at the top of the Spanish league.

“We have the confidence to keep going in this special competition,” Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said.

Atletico failed to retake the league lead after conceding two late goals Sunday in a 2-1 loss at Getafe.

It is going to be the fourth Madrid derby this season after two 1-1 draws in La Liga.

Arsenal in control

PSV would have to break a record to prevent Arsenal from making the quarterfinals. No team has come back in an away tie from a bigger than two-goal deficit to advance.

In the five previous games in European competitions against Arsenal in London, PSV scored one goal in three losses and two draws.

Cautious Emery

Unai Emery was cautious despite a 3-1 away win as an own goal by Club Brugge defender Brandon Mechele eight minutes from time was a key to his team's win last week.

The goal came against the run of play as the Belgian side had enjoyed most of the possession and created the best chances in the second half. Villa substitute Marco Asensio finished off the victory with a late penalty.

“Nothing changes,” Emery said. “We won there but we won in the last minutes with two actions that we had.”

The Villains are unbeaten 15 matches in all competitions at Villa Park.

The winner of the tie will play Paris Saint-Germain next.

