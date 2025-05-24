Doubling down: Kyle Larson preps to run Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 after last year's washout

CONCORD, N.C. — (AP) — Kyle Larson is doubling down on “The Double.”

Larson is set to run both the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, a task he set out to accomplish last year but never had a chance to complete after weather disrupted the NASCAR star's plans.

A year ago rain delayed the start of the Indianapolis 500, putting Larson well behind schedule in his quest. He finished 18th in Indianapolis, and didn't make it to Charlotte Motor Speedway until 249 laps had been completed. He was set to jump in the No. 5 Chevrolet and take over for replacement driver Justin Allgaier, but lightning and heavy rains forced NASCAR to call the race.

Larson never turned a lap at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“Last year wasn’t as fun and exciting as people might think,” Larson said. “I was super bummed because I knew I wasn’t going to be able to race in both. I didn’t get to enjoy the pre-race stuff or anything, but hopefully this year it goes better with the weather and I can just enjoy the whole experience.”

The forecast for Sunday in both cities looks a little more promising, although there's still a small chance of rain.

If rain were to delay the start of the Indianapolis 500 again, Larson could face a tough decision. If he doesn't make it back for the Coca-Cola 600 his playoff chances would be in jeopardy. Larson is considered one of the favorites to win the Cup Championship, having won three Cup Series races this year.

Hendrick Motorsports vice president Jeff Gordon said the team has a “concrete plan” to have Larson in Charlotte in time for driver introductions, about 45 minutes before the race.

“He will be here (at CMS) by 5:45 p.m.,” Gordon said emphatically.

Only a handful of elite drivers have dared to take on the epic motorsports crossover. Tony Stewart set the standard for “The Double” in 2001 when he finished sixth at the Indy 500 and third at the Coca-Cola 600, becoming the first driver to ever complete all 1,100 miles.

“I love to race," Larson said of the challenge. "I love to compete in big events and I love to try new things to challenge myself,” said Larson. “I try to stay focused on making this the best experience I can and getting my car to drive the best it can while also enjoying the moment.”

Other things to watch at the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday night:

Change in spotters

Christopher Bell and Brad Keselowski will have new spotters at the Coca-Cola 600.

Joe Gibbs Racing said Matt Philpott has replaced Stevie Reeves as Bell’s spotter. Reeves had been the spotter for Bell, last week's All-Star Race winner and the defending Coca-Cola 600 champion, since he made his series debut in 2020.

“I was surprised as well,” Bell said of Reeves' decision to leave the team. “It was all Stevie's decision. He made the decision on his own to quit.”

Todd Brewer replaces T.J. Majors as Keselowski’s spotter. Majors will be out a month due to a medical procedure.

Byron’s extension

William Byron called it a "relief" to receive a four-year contract extension on Friday from Hendrick Motorsports.

The two-time defending Daytona 500 champion said negotiations were “amicable” and he anticipated they would eventually get done.

“I definitely wanted to be here and focus on winning races,” Byron said. “That’s what it’s all about at Hendrick Motorsports and what I want to do. ... I felt like Hendrick was always my home.”

Gordon said “we think it’s a no-brainer. It’s worked and he has been a great fit. ... We were going to make it happen one way or another."

Johnson set for milestone

Seven-time Cup Series champion and Legacy Motor Club part-owner Jimmie Johnson will hit a career milestone at the Charlotte Motor Speedway with his 700th career Cup Series start.

For the 49-year-old Johnson it's a poignant moment, returning to the venue where he began his Cup Series journey in 2001. Johnson’s first start came on Oct. 7, 2001 at Charlotte. He went on to dominate at Charlotte, winning the Coca-Cola 600 four times (2003, 2004, 2005, 2014), the Bank of America 500 four times (2004, 2005, 2009, 2016), and the All-Star Race four times (2003, 2006, 2012, 2013).

“This is my 700th start, but let's be clear — it's not my last start," Johnson said.

The Coca-Cola 600 grind

The Coca-Cola 600 is the longest race on the NASCAR circuit, and it can often take five hours to complete the 400 laps on a 1 1/2-mile track. Austin Dillon, driver of the No. 3 Chevrolet formerly run by Dale Earnhardt, called it one of the most grueling races on the NASCAR circuit.

“The track’s not smooth. ... It’s rough, so I think you prep your seat well for this race too,” said Dillon, who won the race in 2017. “I changed that two years ago when we went to this car. I remember the first time in the Next Gen car here, it was awful under caution, even just your head rattling around in there. So I tried to make our foam a little different around our head rest, which helps.”

Salute to service

Charlotte Motor Speedway has a long tradition of honoring the military on Memorial Day weekend as part of their “Salute to service.” There are flyovers, numerous military members on site, the playing of “Taps” and each driver carries the name of a fallen soldier’s name on their racecar.

“To have a name on the side of a race car, to share that with their family, it means more than motorsports,” said AJ Allmendinger, driver of the No. 16 car for Kaulig Racing. “I’ll be 100% honest, I get lost. You know what our job is, you’re out there to win, and that’s all you focus on, but there’s a brief moment there of all the pre-race stuff at the (Coca-Cola) 600 where racing doesn’t mean anything.”

NASCAR on Prime

NASCAR on Prime is set to make its debut on Sunday.

Prime Video will exclusively stream five consecutive NASCAR Cup Series races to conclude the first half of the season. Adam Alexander serves as race announcer alongside analysts Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Steve Letarte in the booth, with Trevor Bayne, Kim Coon, and Marty Snider patrolling pit road. Danielle Trotta hosts Prime Video’s on-site studio coverage, joined by analysts Carl Edwards and Corey LaJoie.

Fans can watch NASCAR live at home or on the go, and across hundreds of compatible devices, streaming from the web, or using the Prime Video app on smartphones, tablets, set-top boxes, game consoles, and connected TVs.

