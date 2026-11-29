LOS ANGELES — Cutter Gauthier learned about a week ago that he was within striking distance of the NHL record for goals in a calendar month, and he decided to try to chase it down.

Just like most of the goals that this incredibly gifted left wing has set for himself during his young hockey career, Gauthier got it.

The Anaheim Ducks forward tied that 105-year-old mark Saturday night, scoring the 20th goal of his phenomenal November during a 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Kings.

The 22-year-old Gauthier drove the net and beat Kings goalie Anton Forsberg to open the scoring during a power play 6:13 into the first period. With his NHL-leading 13th power-play goal already this season, Gauthier tied the one-month goals record set by Joe Malone in February 1921 with the defunct Hamilton Tigers and first matched in March 1993 by Teemu Selanne as a rookie with the Winnipeg Jets.

“It's really cool,” Gauthier said. “I think I heard of the stat like a week ago, so it’s something I was kind of trying to go for. It’s obviously pretty cool when you’re mentioned with some of the best guys that have ever played. So (it's a) super-cool accomplishment, but lots of work that needs to be done for the next 60-ish games.”

Gauthier got his 20th goal in the last of the Ducks' 15 games of the month. He opened his historic November with back-to-back hat tricks and three hat tricks in eight days as part of a 10-game goals scoring streak — the NHL's longest in 29 years.

Gauthier got yet another hat trick on Nov. 17, giving him four three-goal games in November to set the NHL record for hat tricks in a month. His goal against the Kings was his 24th of the season, putting him just one goal behind Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl — who scored in overtime later Saturday — for the overall NHL lead.

The speedy American winger with a vicious shot has been particularly dangerous with the man advantage this season. Gauthier scored nine power-play goals in November alone — another Ducks franchise record.

“It’s a great accomplishment,” Anaheim coach Joel Quenneville said. “Happy for him. He did everything he could to get us in every game. He contributes timely goals, big goals, great shots, nice plays. Tonight was the same thing early. I commend him for (meeting) a standard that has been out there forever and getting his name attached to it so we can always talk about this special achievement.”

Gauthier's celebration of his achievement was muted because winning was much tougher than scoring goals in November for the Ducks, a young team that only ended a seven-year Stanley Cup playoff drought last spring.

Anaheim has lost eight of 10 despite scoring 34 goals in that stretch, and the Ducks went 7-8-0 in November during Gauthier's historic scoring barrage. He scored a goal in 12 of the Ducks' 15 games in November, although the Kings kept him off the scoreboard in their 5-3 win at Anaheim on Friday.

The Ducks rallied from a two-goal deficit to tie it in the third period in Los Angeles, but still lost again in the Freeway Faceoff rivalry.

“We don't have an issue scoring goals,” Gauthier said. “We just have an issue keeping them out of our net.”

But Gauthier already has become one of the NHL's best goal scorers early in his third full season with the Ducks, who acquired the former No. 5 overall pick from Philadelphia in January 2024 after he soured on the Flyers while still playing at Boston College.

Gauthier scored 20 goals as a rookie in the 2024-25 season, and he blasted 41 goals last season, becoming only the fourth player in Ducks history to hit the 40-goal mark. Anaheim signed him to a six-year, $81 million extension during the summer.

“I've been coming to the rink every day, trying to get better, and it’s been great these last couple of years learning from so many great people and great teammates to make me a better player every day,” Gauthier said. “It’s been a really fun process.”

His aggressive, accurate shot and his ability to find open space on the ice have led to frequent comparisons to Hockey Hall of Famers Brett Hull and Selanne, the beloved Ducks franchise icon. His teammates are thriving alongside him, with the Ducks ranking among the top-scoring teams in the NHL after they spent a half-decade near the bottom before the arrivals of Gauthier, star center Leo Carlsson and Beckett Sennecke, Gauthier's frequent linemate.

“He’s super-hot, obviously,” said the 20-year-old Sennecke, who scored his 14th goal against the Kings. “Every time he gets a chance, he finds a way to bury it. He’s a super kind of unique player with a lethal, lethal shot.”

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