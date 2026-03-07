Eagles, Jordan Davis agree to 3-year, $78 million deal, AP source says

Defensive tackle Jordan Davis and the Philadelphia Eagles have agreed on a three-year, $78 million contract extension, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Saturday.

The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been announced, said the contract includes $65 million guaranteed.

Davis, a first-round pick in 2022, has been an integral part of Philadelphia’s defensive line and helped the Eagles dominate the Chiefs in Super Bowl 59 to cap the 2024 season. A run-stuffer in the interior of the defensive line, Davis had a career-high 4 1/2 sacks last season with nine tackles for loss and six quarterback hits.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.