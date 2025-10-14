England reaches 2026 World Cup by routing Latvia. Ronaldo and Portugal miss chance to clinch a spot

RIGA, Latvia — England became the first country from Europe to qualify for the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday but Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal will have to wait after conceding a stoppage-time equalizer against Hungary.

England won 5-0 at Latvia to top its group, with Harry Kane scoring twice in the first half, and will be appearing at an eighth straight World Cup.

Portugal looked set to join the English in next year’s tournament in North America after two goals from Cristiano Ronaldo established a 2-1 lead over Hungary in Lisbon. A win would have guaranteed Portugal a first-place finish but Dominik Szoboszlai made it 2-2 in the first minute of added-on time.

